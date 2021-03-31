Mill Mountain Zoo more than doubling its capacity on April 1

ROANOKE, Va. – After recently loosened COVID-19 restrictions, more animal lovers will now be able to take a trip to the Mill Mountain Zoo.

Starting April 1, the Mill Mountain Zoo will now allow 120 guests per hour, rather than 50.

The zoo has been operating under that limit since it reopened last June.

This follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement on March 23 that will allow outdoor entertainment venues to operate at 30% of their capacity with no numeric cap on attendance starting April 1.

“Since the weather has been so nice, a lot of people have wanted to enjoy the outdoors,” said Guest Services Manager Kontessa St. Clair. “We’ve been regularly hitting our COVID-19 level capacity. Increasing our capacity per hour will allow more guests to spend time outdoors while learning about wildlife conservation and our animals.”

The Zoo is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are still encouraged on Zoo grounds and required within the gift shop.