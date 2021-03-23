Virginia to loosen social gathering, sports attendance limits and more starting April 1

Social gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Social gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Indoor entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30% capacity with up to 500 people

Indoor entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30% capacity with up to 500 people

For the Danville Otterbots, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 775 people

For the Danville Otterbots, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 775 people

For the Pulaski River Turtles, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 950 people

For the Pulaski River Turtles, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 950 people

For the Lynchburg Hillcats, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,280 people

For the Lynchburg Hillcats, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,280 people

For the Salem Red Sox, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,890 people

For the Salem Red Sox, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,890 people

Martinsville Speedway would have a maximum attendance of 13,200 people based on a 44,000 seating capacity

Martinsville Speedway would have a maximum attendance of 13,200 people based on a 44,000 seating capacity

Outdoor entertainment venues will be limited to 30% of capacity with no numeric cap on attendance

Outdoor entertainment venues will be limited to 30% of capacity with no numeric cap on attendance

Recreational sporting events (high school sporting events) will be allowed to have up to 500 spectators at outdoor events with up to 100 allowed at indoor events. Both will be limited to 30% of capacity