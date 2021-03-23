Virginia to loosen social gathering, sports attendance limits and more starting April 1

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Virginians will soon see some COVID-19 restrictions loosened.
Starting on April 1, the following changes will go into effect:
- Social gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Indoor entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30% capacity with up to 500 people
- Outdoor entertainment venues will be limited to 30% of capacity with no numeric cap on attendance
- Martinsville Speedway would have a maximum attendance of 13,200 people based on a 44,000 seating capacity
- For the Salem Red Sox, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,890 people
- For the Lynchburg Hillcats, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 1,280 people
- For the Pulaski River Turtles, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 950 people
- For the Danville Otterbots, that would mean maximum attendance would be about 775 people
- Recreational sporting events (high school sporting events) will be allowed to have up to 500 spectators at outdoor events with up to 100 allowed at indoor events. Both will be limited to 30% of capacity
- Band members and cheerleaders will still be continued to be considered spectators, said Northam
The governor previously announced new guidelines to allow for outdoor graduations.
The mask mandate will remain in place.