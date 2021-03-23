photo
WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives March 23 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on March 9, 2021. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 607,234 of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

According to NBC 12, the governor is expected to announce that the general public will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April.

Tuesday’s news conference will be his 19th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

