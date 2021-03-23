WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives March 23 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Tuesday.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 607,234 of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

According to NBC 12, the governor is expected to announce that the general public will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April.

JUST IN: ⁦@VDHgov⁩ EXPECTS to open to GENERAL PUBLIC for COVID-19 vaccine by END OF APRIL. ⁦@NBC12⁩ pic.twitter.com/Np8dpuC7O0 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) March 23, 2021

Tuesday’s news conference will be his 19th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.