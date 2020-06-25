80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives June 25 coronavirus update

Governor to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on June 23, 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on June 23, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

He will speak at 2 p.m. and you can watch that either in this article or on WSLS 10.

On Tuesday, he announced that on Wednesday, July 1, Virginia will enter Phase Three.

He previously gave more details about what that will look like in Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are 59,946 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,675 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: