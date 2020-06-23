Phase Three set to begin in Virginia on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. – We now know when Virginia will move into Phase Three of opening.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Wednesday, July 1 is when Phase Three will begin.

Last week, the governor’s office released a 38-page document outlining Phase Three guidelines.

These are some of the changes we’ll see during Phase 3:

Social gatherings may include up to 250 people

Cap on capacity for non-essential retail as well as restaurants will be lifted; however, physical distancing requirements will still remain

Museums, zoos and other outdoor venues can open at 50% capacity with a cap at 1,000 people

Gyms and other fitness centers will be able to open at 75% capacity

Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing requirements

Swimming pools can open at 75% capacity with physical distancing

Certain aspects of Phase Two will continue in Phase Three: