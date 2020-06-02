Phase Two set to begin for most of Virginia on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – We now know when Virginia will move into Phase Two of opening.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that June 5 is when Phase Two will begin in Virginia.

Gatherings will be limited to 50 people, rather than 10.

Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County will not yet advance to Phase Two as they were delayed in shifting to Phase One.

The governor said he’ll talk more about Phase Two on Thursday.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking new story.

Watch the governor’s live news conference.