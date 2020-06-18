Here’s what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam gave more details Thursday afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. – While we still don’t know when Phase 3 will begin, we now have a better picture of what it will look like.
These are some of the changes we’ll see during Phase 3:
- Social gatherings may include up to 250 people
- Cap on capacity for non-essential retail as well as restaurants will be lifted; however, physical distancing requirements will still remain
- Museums, zoos and other outdoor venues can open at 50% capacity with a cap at 1,000 people
- Gyms and other fitness centers will be able to open at 75% capacity
- Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing requirements
- Swimming pools can open at 75% capacity with physical distancing
Certain aspects of Phase Two will continue in Phase Three:
- It still means you’re safer at home
- Teleworking remains encouraged
- Face coverings are still required in indoor public spaces
- Overnight summer camp will still be closed
- Recreational sports will still require physical distance
We’ll continue to update this story with more details as we learn them.
