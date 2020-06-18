73ºF

Here’s what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam gave more details Thursday afternoon

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

RICHMOND, Va. – While we still don’t know when Phase 3 will begin, we now have a better picture of what it will look like.

These are some of the changes we’ll see during Phase 3:

  • Social gatherings may include up to 250 people
  • Cap on capacity for non-essential retail as well as restaurants will be lifted; however, physical distancing requirements will still remain
  • Museums, zoos and other outdoor venues can open at 50% capacity with a cap at 1,000 people
  • Gyms and other fitness centers will be able to open at 75% capacity
  • Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing requirements
  • Swimming pools can open at 75% capacity with physical distancing

Certain aspects of Phase Two will continue in Phase Three:

  • It still means you’re safer at home
  • Teleworking remains encouraged
  • Face coverings are still required in indoor public spaces
  • Overnight summer camp will still be closed
  • Recreational sports will still require physical distance

We’ll continue to update this story with more details as we learn them.

