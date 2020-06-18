Here’s what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – While we still don’t know when Phase 3 will begin, we now have a better picture of what it will look like.

These are some of the changes we’ll see during Phase 3:

Social gatherings may include up to 250 people

Cap on capacity for non-essential retail as well as restaurants will be lifted; however, physical distancing requirements will still remain

Museums, zoos and other outdoor venues can open at 50% capacity with a cap at 1,000 people

Gyms and other fitness centers will be able to open at 75% capacity

Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing requirements

Swimming pools can open at 75% capacity with physical distancing

Certain aspects of Phase Two will continue in Phase Three:

It still means you’re safer at home

Teleworking remains encouraged

Face coverings are still required in indoor public spaces

Overnight summer camp will still be closed

Recreational sports will still require physical distance

We’ll continue to update this story with more details as we learn them.