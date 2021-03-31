No trip, no problem: Enjoy the perks of travel without leaving home

While major travel is off the table this spring, there is a way to bring the taste of some of your favorite American cities to your dining room table.

Goldbelly, founded in 2013, is a website where you can order food from 800 legendary restaurants and bakeries across the country.

A spokesperson told us business has doubled since last year when the pandemic started. It’s also given a boost to small businesses like Texas Inn in Lynchburg.

General manager Rhonda Rankin said they joined Goldbelly in September of last year. Now, with six months under their belt, the restaurant has had nearly 200 orders. Those orders were delivered to 43 out of 50 states.

“Where we can only do 50% (capacity) and we’re such a small restaurant as well, it kind of brings in a little extra revenue to keep things going,” said Rankin. “If you live in California who is going to drive across the country to get Texas Inn when you can have it right to your door.”

Ad

Rankin preps the orders and said they are delivered as kits, frozen.

If you want to keep it local, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the place for a little inspiration.

Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development said there’s a 30% increase in locals visiting their website looking for things to do.

She also mentioned outdoor recreation has really been sustainable throughout the pandemic. In fact, now that spring is here and the weather is warming up Fox said a lot of people have been asking about waterfall hikes and local baseball seasons.

From restaurant tours to museums, you’d be surprised at the different ways you can explore the region, even if you’re a local.

“Whether it’s going to Smith Mountain Lake or going to Natural Bridge or going to the D Day Memorial, these are just things that people are not naturally having on their radar and are starting to see as great places to visit,” Fox said.

Ad

The visitor’s center is open seven days a week if you want to stop in and have questions.

They update their events calendar daily and have a page just for spring outdoor adventure.