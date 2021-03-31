Roanoke, Lynchburg, Christiansburg Regal Theaters to reopen in May

ROANOKE, Va. – Movie lovers, Regal has some good news for you!

After a little over a year of being closed to prevent coronavirus spread, Regal Theaters announced it’s reopening its theaters in our region starting May 14.

Lynchburg will see its theater at River Ridge open on that date, with Christiansburg and Roanoke having their Regal theaters open a week later on May 21.

In order to keep its customers safe, Regal Theaters will require moviegoers to wear a face mask at all times, unless eating, and sit two empty seats apart from other groups to maintain social distancing.

Auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50% to meet state mandate requirements.

While Regal is starting to open its theaters, Roanoke’s two AMC theaters have already been open and are open three days a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Similar to Regal, AMC requires moviegoers to wear a mask at all times unless eating, and seating capacities are limited to meet state and local mandate requirements.