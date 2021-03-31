WATCH: Roanoke City high schools collaborate in virtual choral performance

ROANOKE, Va. – The current pandemic hasn’t stopped high school students in Roanoke from touching people’s hearts with their voices.

On Wednesday, Roanoke City Public Schools posted a virtual performance of “Sing, My Child” by Sarah Quartel, sung by a choir comprised of students from both William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools.

Cari Gates, executive director of professional learning and supervisor of fine arts, said she was proud to see the amount of effort that both students and teachers have put in despite the challenges they were faced with this year.

“What’s really amazing is many of these students recorded their own video at home,” Gates said. “Because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do these large choral rehearsals or performances and this virtual platform allows for that experience. Plus, to do it with all of our students, across the district, is amazing. This is just another way our teachers are working together to keep our students engaged and learning during these challenging times.”

Ad

The performance was the last one during the Music in Our Schools Month which is a month-long period in March that highlights the significance of music education in schools throughout the U.S.

Roanoke City Schools said the performance was the perfect way to wrap up the special month.