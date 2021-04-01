Bedford County pinwheel displays raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

More than 1,400 pinwheels were placed outside of four locations.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Bedford County leaders are raising awareness with moving displays.

More than 1,400 pinwheels have been placed outside four locations, led by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Each one represents a victim from last year.

“If there’s more than one, it’s too many. We just need people in the community to know that this abuse is going on, and that they can get actively involved,” said Captain Michael Harmony, who is with the task force.

Some ways you can help is by contacting your local law enforcement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or the Advocacy Center for Children’s Trust in Bedford.