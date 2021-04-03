Henry County couple wins $777,777 from Virginia Lottery Scratcher

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One lucky lady got the ultimate birthday gift this year: $777,777.

Laura McDaniel said she and her husband were driving home from dinner when they decided to stop and buy a few Virginia Lottery Scratchers.

When the couple got home and scratched the Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket, they discovered that it was a top prize winner.

“We’re very blessed,” she said, as she and her husband claimed their prize.

They said they bought the lucky ticket from a Corner Market, located at 12288 Martinsville Highway in Danville.

This is the fourth and final top prize-winning ticket in Lucky 7s Multiplier and the odds of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 734,400.

While the couple is excited about the money, McDaniel said she plans to remain humble and not let the money change them.

But in the meantime, McDaniel doesn’t plan to stop playing the lottery anytime soon.

“I love scratching tickets!” she said. “They’re fun.”