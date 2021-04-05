Blue Ridge Marathon looking for about 100 volunteers for in-person race

ROANOKE, Va – With less than two weeks until the big race, organizers of the Blue Ridge Marathon are looking for a little extra help this year.

In years past, runners would flood the streets of downtown Roanoke, but in an attempt to keep people separated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, runners will be starting at separate times.

Organizers need about 100 volunteers to help runners maintain social distancing.

“One of the most socially distant jobs available is course marshaling and it’s one of our highest needs anyway and so of course marshals basically stand on a corner with a flag and point runners in the right direction, so they can stand more than six feet away from the runner’s path,” Race Director Molly Bullington said.

The race is set for April 17. For more information on how to volunteer or sign up, you can visit its website here.