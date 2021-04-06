Sovah Health announces $12 million upgrade to Danville ER

DANVILLE, Va. – Sovah Health is investing $12 million to renovate its Danville emergency room to make it safer and more efficient.

Crews will renovate the existing space and add a new 7,000 square foot expansion that will include more patient rooms, new technology and a central workstation for employees.

The waiting area and ambulance bay will also be relocated to make it easier to get patients in and out.

The hospital will stay open during the renovation.

“We will have to be juggling a little bit of beds to be able to make it work. And that’s what we’re good at. We do that all the time. When surges come in, we find ways to take care of people and expand where we need to,” said Alan Larson, the president and CEO of Sovah Health.

Construction won’t start until later this year or early next year and it could take a couple years to complete.