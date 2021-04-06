Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputy earns Congressional Badge of Bravery

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Every day, Deputy Jacob Goins puts on his uniform and badge and heads to work for the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, he was given another badge: the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Goins.

Goins was awarded the honor for his heroic actions back on November 14, 2018. He and a state trooper responded to an armed robbery and found the suspect at a bus station. The suspect opened fire, injuring Goins, but he still managed to shoot and kill the suspect before anyone else was hurt.

“No one wants that day to come, but it came for me that day,” said Goins.

Goins was rushed to the hospital and into surgery.

“Stayed in the hospital for three weeks,” said Goins. “Then had a lot of physical therapy and I’m back at it. So I’m blessed.”

Sheriff Keith Dunagan was relieved to have him back.

“A long recovery. At one time, we weren’t sure that he was ever going to get to come back. And he’s worked very hard to be able to come back,” said Dunagan.

Presenting this rare honor was a first for U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith.

“What he did that day was just amazing,” said Griffith. “I’m very proud to be able to say I support our law enforcement officers and to be here today to do so.”

Growing up, Goins watched his dad put on a uniform every day. He’s a state trooper.

Goins said he’s proud to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“He loves helping people and I love helping people, so that’s why I did it,” said Goins. “And I love it. Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”