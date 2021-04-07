Junior League of Lynchburg launches P.A.D. Center to distribute hygiene products to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Junior League of Lynchburg launched a new initiative to serve women in need.

P.A.D. is an acronym for the new center where organizers provide free, feminine hygiene products.

We’re told Central Virginia has a 28% poverty rate among women, and this is geared towards adults who can’t afford products on their own.

That’s why the Junior League is teaming up with the YWCA, Gleaning for the World and other groups to distribute ‘immediate response kits.’

“We have enough kits to serve 2,000 women in this first round of distribution, that they would get at time of application. Then, we can also provide subscription kits to 83 women for a whole year,” said Nina Rezai, focus area committee chairwoman for the P.A.D. Center.

Those monthly subscriptions are also free and cater to individual needs.