Junior League of Roanoke Valley holding food, book drive for local families

ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is holding a book and food drive to benefit local families: Feeding Bodies and Minds.

The volunteer organization partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the West End Center for Youth.

They’re collecting food items like peanut butter, beans, rice, 100% juice, soup, pasta, canned meat, canned fruit and canned vegetables.

They’re also collecting new or gently used books for elementary-aged students.

“Over 60% of low-income households have no books in their homes. Making books available to children from these families can have a significant impact on their literacy skills and academic potential,” said Amanda Nastiuk, the executive director of West End Center for Youth. “West End Center seeks to help students achieve grade-level reading by third grade. Third grade has been identified as important to reading literacy because it is the final year children are learning to read, after which students are “reading to learn.”

“There’s definitely a connection between mind and body. And giving access to food, good nutrition, as well as access to quality educational materials is so important to helping kids thrive in schools,” said Katie Jones, the executive vice president of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley.

The drives are taking place outside Earth Fare in Roanoke on April 24 and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also donate online.

A list of needed books can be found here.