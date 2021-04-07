Montgomery County parents ask school district to address racism against Asian students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Nearly a hundred Montgomery County Public Schools parents and community members are calling on the district to address racism and bullying against Asian students.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, multiple parents, community members and even a student spoke out about the harassment and nearly 100 submitted written comments.

Parents said their children are ridiculed for their facial features, called names, spit on and assaulted with trash.

They asked the district to establish anti-racial harassment policies and guidelines for enforcing them.

“They have been scapegoats for the pandemic and have received threats of being sent back to China. They are spat on, assaulted with trash and white powder. How would any parent feel if her child was being repeatedly subjected to this type of harassment?” said Deborah Carlier, one concerned parent.

Ad

“I feel mad and helpless because it’s not just one person, not just one time, not just one school,” said Daphne Yao, another concerned parent.

In a statement to 10 News, a district spokesperson writes:

“We appreciate the feedback from the parents, students, and community members. We do not tolerate hate in Montgomery County Public Schools. We will work with members of the Asian-American community to learn how we can better serve their needs.”