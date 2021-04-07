Veteran-owned company chooses Radford for its manufacturing plant, creating 101 new jobs

RADFORD, Va. – New jobs are coming to the New River Valley.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Oransi, a veteran-owned air purification company, will invest $5.6 million to establish its first manufacturing facility in the Plymouth Building in Radford.

“Our focus on developing a well-trained, reliable workforce continues to yield new jobs and investment as innovative companies like Oransi choose to grow their companies in Virginia,” said Gov. Northam. “The New River Valley boasts higher education institutions and training programs that will ensure a steady talent pipeline for Oransi now and into the future. We are thrilled to welcome this veteran-owned company to our Commonwealth and remain confident that we have the infrastructure and business environment to support their success here.”

The facility will be located at 113 Corporate Drive, create 101 new jobs and focus on developing and manufacturing the company’s air purifiers for consumers, businesses, and professionals in the health, dental, and medical fields.

Founded in 2009, Oransi, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in the air quality industry.

“Oransi is very pleased to establish its first manufacturing facility in the City of Radford to develop and manufacture our best-in-class air purifiers,” said Peter Mann, CEO and Founder of Oransi. “We selected the location because of the exceptional local engineering talent pool that will support our continued growth, while inspiring innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We hope to provide one of the best employee experiences in the New River Valley.”