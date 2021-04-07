What’s News Today: Food giveaway, vaccine talks

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are making stops in Southwest Virginia today. Kaine will tour the Magnolia manufacturing facility in Hillsville, talking about the company’s role in manufacturing PPE. He will also make stops in Galax and Grayson County, talking to business owners and a food pantry. Warner will discuss broadband expansion in the Alleghany Highlands today. He then travels to Roanoke to tour the mass vaccination site before meeting with leaders from community development financial institutions.

God’s Pit Crew and Martinsville Speedway are teaming up for a Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway. The boxes, containing 30 pounds of produce, meat and dairy products, will be given to people who live in Martinsville and Henry County. The giveaway will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the speedway.

The City of Lynchburg and the Bridges to Progress Faith Taskforce will hold a virtual town hall about the Covid-19 vaccine. The discussion is being held in an effort to encourage minority groups to get the vaccine. Health, education and religious leaders will take part in the discussion. You can watch it on Zoom, the city’s Facebook page.

The UVA School School of Medicine holds its final Medical Center Hour for this school year. Today’s topic is ‘Healthcare Beyond Covid.’ Three UVA physicians will talk about what’s in store for both healthcare systems and patients as a stressed healthcare system emerges from the pandemic and healthcare reforms that are necessary. The discussion begins at noon.