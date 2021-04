ROANOKE, VA. – A few hundred people took advantage of the beautiful evening with an outdoor concert at the Berglund Center.

On Wednesday night, Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish rocked the Berglund Center parking lot.

It’s the area’s first live event since the pandemic restrictions went into place. People enjoyed the music from their cars under the moon-lit sky.

The Berglund Center said it hopes to do more of these shows in the future while pandemic restrictions are still in place.