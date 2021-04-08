Police search for man who stole more than $3,000 from a Vietnam veteran in Southwest Virginia

HILLSVILLE, Va. – The Hillsville Police Department is searching for the man it believes stole thousands of dollars from a Vietnam veteran.

According to authorities, the veteran’s wallet had more than $3,000 in it when it was stolen at a convenience store.

Police posted surveillance footage on Thursday morning showing the suspect, who has tattoos on his throat and on the back of both hands, in a hat and all-black attire as he stole the wallet.

According to officers, the suspect was driving a silver Audi SUV.

Anyone who may have information about this theft is asked to contact Investigator Gravley at 276-728-2251 Ext. 305.