Have you seen him? Police searching for missing Giles Co. man

Rich Creek – The Rich Creek Police Department is searching for a missing man. According to police, 62-year-old Mark Anthony Green has not been seen since April 7, 2021. He was reported missing by his family. His daughter told police he always lets her know if he is going out of town. His medications, animals and all other belongings were left in his apartment.

If you have seen Green or have any information on his whereabouts contact the Rich Creek Police Department through the Giles 911 center by calling 540-921-3842.