Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortage impacting New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – A nationwide shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is impacting Virginia and the New River Valley.

It’s a manufacturing error cost the U.S. millions of doses of the vaccine.

Last week, Virginia got about 140,000 doses. This week, they only got 14,000 and the New River Health District hasn’t gotten any.

A few clinics in other states temporarily stopped giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to side effects.

Experts say serious side effects have not been reported in the NRV.

“We have no direct evidence of any adverse effects from the vaccine itself that would warrant, at this point, you know, stopping with the vaccine administration,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health District.

Bissell said some people experienced light-headedness or fainting, but were fine afterward.

