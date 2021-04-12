Martinsville man dies, 4 others hospitalized after Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old Martinsville man is dead after a crash on US 220 in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 3:25 p.m. Sunday, a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe going south on Route 220, about a tenth of a mile south of Route 1035, lost control, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, according to police.

Police identified the Tacoma’s driver, who died at the scene, as Joshua Lee Williams and said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

71-year-old Edward H. Stevens, of Clinton, North Carolina, was driving the Tahoe and police said he, as well as all his passengers, Gonza Stevens, 63, Annie Stevens, 74, Avis Stevens, 64, were hospitalized for injuries received in the crash.

All four of them were also wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate the crash.

Below is a map of the approximate location of the crash: