New FEMA funeral assistance program will reimburse families up to $9,000 for COVID deaths

If you’ve had a loved one die after contracting the coronavirus, you may be eligible to receive thousands of dollars from the federal government.

FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program is now accepting applications. The program is designed to provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

Those looking to apply can call 1-844-684-6333 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions, according to FEMA:

The person’s death must have occurred in the United States (including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia).

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Those applying are eligible for a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

As of Monday afternoon, the agency reported high call volume resulting in some people hearing a busy signal or not having the call connect.

There is no deadline to apply for financial assistance, according to FEMA.

The funding for the program comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For any other questions regarding the program, check out FEMA’s Funeral Assistance FAQ.