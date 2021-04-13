Roanoke County Board of Supervisors discuss budget, school funding and broadband projects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors met to discuss a jam-packed agenda.

They held a work session on the proposed FY 2021-22 Operating Budget.

They also heard about housing needs in the county and approved more than $500,000 for a rural broadband project with Cox Communications to improve access for businesses and residents.

“This is really a great need and in this time, it has just been coming to the forefront on so many occasions and situations and we’re making it happen, at least for these homes. And we’ve a lot more work to do, but it’s a good start,” said board member Martha Hooker.

The board also approved the school district’s $209 million budget for the upcoming school year and approved additional grant funding to buy laptops for every student and hire support staff.