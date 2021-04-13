Series of burglaries at Chinese restaurants in and near Lynchburg under investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Lynchburg Police Department are working together to investigate a recent series of burglaries at Chinese restaurants in both jurisdictions.
On Sunday, police received three reports at the follwing three restaurants in Lynchburg where the front door was broken and cash was stolen:
- Trust Chinese Restaurant at 2221 Florida Avenue
- Good Taste Chinese Restaurant at 7701 Timberlake Road
- King House Chinese Restaurant at 2509 Memorial Avenue
The same day, the Sheriff’s Office received a report about a burglary at Beijing Chinese Restaurant at 12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Forest.
In this case, at about 5 a.m. Sunday, two people wearing dark-colored clothes broke into the store.
Anyone with information regarding the Lynchburg incidents is asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161. Anyone with information on the Bedford incident is asked to contact Investigator Cucci at 540-586-4800.
The map below shows the four Chinese restaurants where burglaries were reported.