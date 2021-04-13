Warning signs for blood clots linked with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across Southwest and Central Virginia and health experts say they understand if there are concerns.

10 News asked Dr. Cythia Morrow, Director of the New River Health District, what you should look out for as possible warning signs of the extremely rare, potentially dangerous blood clot linked to the shot.

According to Morrow, here are the complications associated with blood clots you should look out for:

Severe headache unlike anything you’ve experienced before

Shortness of breath

Leg pain

Abdominal pain

She said if you feel any of those symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Morrow stresses that the complications being investigated are extremely rare.