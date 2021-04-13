What’s News Today: Budget hearings, return to class

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors will discuss policies regarding transgender students. The State Board of Education issued the ‘Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools.’ The model is in response to legislation, passed by the General Assembly, requiring local school board to adopt policies before the start of the upcoming school year.

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission holds its first meeting today. The commission will elect officers and adopt bylaws. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Martinsville City Council will consider a joint resolution with Henry County, supporting the construction of the Martinsville Southern Connector and request money in the upcoming infrastructure plan. A route to the west of the current U. S. 220 has been identified as the preferred option, impacting the fewest number of properties. It would run from the North Carolina border to the Highway 220/58 bypass. The city says regional leaders will meet with Sen. Mark Warner in the future to request money for the project.

The West Piedmont Health District holds a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic today in Henry County. 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 and older. You do not need an appointment. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. too noon at the Horsepasture Fire Department.

Central Virginia Community College holds a virtual Open House today. Prospective students will learn about programs and financial aid. The open house begins at 6 p.m.

More students in Lynchburg will return to class today. PreK-second grade will attend in-person four days week. School administrators say they are planning on bringing more students back in the future.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors could pass a resolution, supporting extending passenger rail service beyond Roanoke. The resolution says the county is suited to serve a hub for the region, and Max Meadows, Rural Retreat or Wytheville should be considered for a rail station.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing about the county’s proposed budget and tax rates. The $201 million spending plan keeps real estate and personal property tax rates the same.