Martinsville leaders back financial request to federal government for Southside Connector

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Southside leaders are hoping to get their hands on a slide of the proposed federal infrastructure package.

On Tuesday night, Martinsville City Council unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the request.

The money would be spent on the Martinsville Southside Connector. It would take Route 220 on a bypass from the state line to where it joins with Route 58. The project is still in its preliminary planning phase.

“As you know there’s been a lot of conversation at the federal level about an incoming infrastructure deal, the group of leaders has a meeting with Senator Warner on Friday and are going to pitch the idea of funding for this project in that infrastructure deal,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.

Henry County leaders also pass their own version of a resolution. VDOT officially began planning on the project in 2018.