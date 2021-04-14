What’s News Today: Worldwide threats, road work

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. Crews will work on Rivermont Avenue between Belmont Street and Victoria Avenue through April 23rd. Work will take place daily, including on weekends, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will hold a news conference today in Norton. It will make an announcement about Early Childhood Education in the region.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Virginia Senator Mark Warner, will hold a hearing today on worldwide threats. The committee will hear from the heads of intelligence agencies on global security and threats to the United States.

The Danville Police Department will listen to your concerns today. ‘Real Talk’ looks to resolve issues you may have about your city or neighborhood. The police department will be at the Food Lion on Westover Drive from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Lynchburg wants your feedback about how best to honor the history and contributions of African Americans in the Hill City. The survey asks about renaming Fifth Street, as well as ways to commemorate and honor Lynchburg’s African American history. The survey is up through the 23rd. We have a link to it on wsls dot com.