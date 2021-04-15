Lynchburg Parks & Rec asks for input on public park renovation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders want your input on how they should renovate one public space.

Jefferson Park in the Dearington neighborhood is undergoing a 20-year plan to improve underutilized land in the Hill City.

Parks and Rec just released its proposal, which includes new basketball courts, playground and interactive water features; as well as improvements to the existing amphitheater and trail.

“We have had a steering company made up of members of the neighborhood that have given us initial feedback on what they’d like to see, giving us some history and things to move forward on. But the public comment period is just opening up now,” Susannah Smith, construction coordinator for Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

Leaders say they won’t be moving forward with construction until at least Fall 2021.