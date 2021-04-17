100% of proceeds from this Botetourt County yard sale help those in need at home and around the world

A look at the 2019 event, since 2020's Proceeds for Poverty shifted to an online yard sale

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Saturday marks the second day of the in-person return of Proceeds for Poverty.

The yard sale which has been happening since 2011, is back in Botetourt County after going virtual last year.

All of the money made from sales goes to help people here in Southwest Virginia, as well as those in need around the world.

While this event is just Friday and Saturday, it’s typically a three-day yard sale to raise money for people in poverty, as well as feed families in third-world countries, protect local women from sex trafficking and help foster families with needed children supplies

You can stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church at 1338 Rainbow Forest Drive in Troutville.

Ad

If you can’t make this one, another one is scheduled for later this year in August.