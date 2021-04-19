What’s News Today for Monday, April 19, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council meets today. On the agenda is a public hearing about a five cent tax on each disposable plastic bag customers use at at places like grocery stores. Also on the agenda is getting feedback on the five people in the running for the Roanoke City School Board. City Council will appoint three of them for terms starting in July. The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will present a budget and capital expenses. In the documents, they expect a deficit in the Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 but expect federal CARES act money to cover the losses.

Roanoke City Council will also get feedback on the HUD Annual Action Plan. The city has focused a majority of its most recent previous HUD funding in the Melrose-Orange Target Area. The city intends to shift focus to the new Belmont/Fallon Target Area (BFTA) in FY2021. The city intends to develop a Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area and provide homeownership opportunities. The Roanoke Police Department also plans bike patrols and plainclothes operations in the area. Special enforcement will focus on the quality of life and safety of the community to reduce crime and discourage illegal activities such as drunk in public, disorderly conduct, trespassing, larceny, and alcohol & narcotics violations.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a joint meeting to talk about the budget.

The Appomattox Co. Board of Supervisors meets at 6:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting tonight. On the agenda is to adopt tax rates for 2021, which remain the same and adopting the upcoming budget in the amount of $211,289,652.

The first ever Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant Week kicks off today. For the next two weeks, visit more than 25 restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert specials at four different price points: $5, $10, $20 and $30. The chamber of commerce says these are popular events in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Richmond, and they’re confident people will enjoy exploring the diverse restaurant scene at the lake. The specials will be available for dine-in and carry out and, after completing their meal at a participating restaurant, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of 15 gift certificates to area eateries worth $25 each. Find a link to participating restaurants and more details at SMLRestaurantWeek.com.

Whatever you like to do for fun, Saint Francis Service Dogs wants you to do it! This week, they’re asking you to do your favorite rec activities, with your pets by your side when possible, to raise funds for Saint Francis during Barks ‘n Rec, the group’s Spring Fundraiser. Proceeds will help people with disabilities better experience the world through partnership with a professionally trained service dog. Sign up and choose an activity. You can also create an optional fundraising page. Your $25.00 registration includes a t-shirt, bandana for your furry friend, and the chance to win prizes.

Starting today in Lynchburg, a portion of Boonsboro Road, from Link Road to Parkland Drive, will be reduced to one lane to accommodate power line & service upgrades in the area. Expect minor delays. Work is expected through mid-July.