VDOT host virtual public hearing for intersections along Route 220

VDOT wants to make your drive along U.S. Route 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville a lot smoother, but they need your input before they move forward.

Wednesday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. there’s a public hearing to improve seven intersections, four in Roanoke/Roanoke County, two in Franklin County, and one in Henry County.

Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County

Wirtz Road in Franklin County

Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County

Dyer Street in Henry County

VDOT has studied the intersections and believes adding a thru-cut to redirect the thru-traffic on side streets to turn right or left or make an U-turn directly into a business will reduce delays.

This would only reroute 1% of traffic and will allow everyone who uses those intersections more green time. To be specific, according to VDOT it will reduce delays by 20%.

VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said last fall they received 380 comments from a survey on this $16.1 million project and are addressing some of those concerns.

“We have made some modifications to the design and now we are coming back sharing these revised designs with more information to sort of clarify what this project is all about,” said Bond.

Ad

Bond also mentioned this improvement will cost 10% less than it typically costs to widen a road. For information on the project, click here.

The project is expected to start in late 2023 and should only take about a year to finish.

Comments have to be postmarked, emailed to Route220Intersections@VDOT.Virginia.gov or submitted online by May 1, 2021.

Mail comments to Mr. Brett Elledge, PE, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.

If you can’t watch the virtual public hearing it will be recorded so you can watch at a later time. Click here to access the virtual public hearing.