Black community discusses what Chauvin verdict means to them ahead of Lynchburg prayer vigil

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 87-year-old Doris Waller said Derek Chauvin’s conviction brings a sense of accountability.

“They gave you the tone now to know that if someone does something wrong, regardless of who they are, you can say, ‘yes, I know you are guilty,” said Waller, Lynchburg resident and member of the local NAACP chapter.

But Waller said more work needs to be done.

“This is only half a step for us. Now we have to wait eight weeks to see how much time [Chauvin’s] going to get,” said Waller.

That’s how many people we spoke to from the Black community felt before a prayer vigil Wednesday at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace.

One Community, One Voice hosted the event, which included faith and city leaders and the police department.

Carl Hutcherson, president of the Hill City’s NAACP chapter, said he’s relieved the trial is over, and now it’s time to move forward.

“As president of the NAACP, I always remind our chapter that in the middle of the NAACP is the letter ‘A’ for advancement. We just want to advance, not trying to be more than anyone else or less than anyone else,” said Hutcherson.

Bryan Moss, a local pastor and leader in Lynchburg’s Black Lives Matter movement, said they want to work together with law enforcement.

“The community does not dislike or hate police officers individually. I think it is the system that we are frustrated with, and we would love to see that whole system change,” said Moss.

His aunt, Brenda, is with ‘Moms Demand Action,’ a group calling for stricter gun laws.

“Of course you worry as a Black person because more often than not the verdict does go the other way; and when the verdict came back guilty, you get a sigh of relief but it’s not a full breathe,” said Brenda Moss.

They hope there will be more accountability amongst police departments while building relationships with them.

“[We hope] that [the police] will continue to make efforts and work towards changing that. I don’t think that should be on the community, I feel like that should be on the police to change that narrative,” said Bryan Moss.

“I always say I don’t want your guns; I don’t want your rights. I want you to be responsible for the choice that you have made,” said Brenda Moss.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema could not be in attendance, but released a statement Tuesday:

To our community:

We understand that the last year has been difficult and traumatic for many. As we have said, our hearts and condolences continue to be with the family and friends of George Floyd after his horrifying death.

Today the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin announced verdicts of guilty on all charges in connection with Mr. Floyd’s death. While we know this decision can never bring Mr. Floyd back, our hope is that this verdict will allow us to move the healing process forward as we come together to build a stronger community.

As your police department, we value our relationships with all members of our community and appreciate your engagement over the past year. Our conversations with you helped us to better understand your needs and work toward serving you more effectively. We look forward to our continued partnership with all those who are willing to join us in making Lynchburg an even greater place to live, work, and play.