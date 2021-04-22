Family or friend hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s ways to help

ROANOKE, VA – As health leaders continue to try to reach those hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re providing tips for you to help.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District led a virtual Q&A Wednesday night. She shared seven tips for talking with a loved one who is wary of the vaccine:
- Ask for specific reasons why they don’t want the vaccine
- Empathize with their concerns
- Share your story
- Don’t argue
- Move discussions offline
- Replace myths with facts
- Point out better sources such as cdc.gov or vdh.gov