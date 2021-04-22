Local News

Family or friend hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s ways to help

Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District shares 7 tips to help encourage others to get vaccinated

Shayne Dwyer
, Reporter

Tags: 
COVID19

ROANOKE, VA – As health leaders continue to try to reach those hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re providing tips for you to help.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District led a virtual Q&A Wednesday night. She shared seven tips for talking with a loved one who is wary of the vaccine:

  • Ask for specific reasons why they don’t want the vaccine
  • Empathize with their concerns
  • Share your story
  • Don’t argue
  • Move discussions offline
  • Replace myths with facts
  • Point out better sources such as cdc.gov or vdh.gov

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: