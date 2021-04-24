Junior League of Roanoke Valley holds book and food drive for local families

ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley held a book and food drive today.

The non-profit partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the West End Center for Youth to collect food items and new or gently used books for elementary-age students.

Organizers said that there’s a higher need for supplies during the summer when students are out of school.

“Now more than ever, we really need to make sure folks continue to get that food even as things are starting to open up and people are getting out in the community more,” organizer Hannah Hopkins said.

The organization has contactless delivery options and a book wish list available on its website.