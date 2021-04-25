Florida House approves ban on abortions of fetuses with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida House on Friday approved a ban on what some lawmakers are calling “disability abortions.”

If the bill becomes law, doctors would face a felony charge for carrying out an abortion that solely because a fetus was diagnosed with either a physical or mental disability.

Lawmakers spent two hours debating the measure, with supporters calling the policy a way of fighting what they view as modern-day eugenics.

“The Nazis had a phrase for this: they called it life unworthy of life,” State Rep. Tyler Sirois said.

Critics of the legislature say such a ban is simply unconstitutional.

“This government has no business in a physician-patient relationship,” State Rep. Geraldine Thompson said.

Some House Democrats shared personal anecdotes about being faced with pregnancy complications.

“If this law passed, I may have not been able to make that decision,” said State Rep. Robin Bartleman. “That was my decision.”