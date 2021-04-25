One dead, one injured after fall from the railroad bridge at Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead after falling from the railroad bridge at Riverside Park, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Sunday morning, LPD officers and members of the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a report that a man had fallen from the railroad bridge.

Officers and members of the LFD said they tried to save the man but were unsuccessful.

According to authorities, a woman who was also on the train bridge had non-life-threatening injuries and was checked by medics on scene and then released.

Authorities said the two were in the area taking photos when they saw a train approaching and tried to hang on the side of the bridge, which is when the man fell.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device authorities.