Virginia to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia health officials have told providers to immediately resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found the benefits of the one-shot vaccine outweigh its risks.

Earlier this month, the agencies announced an investigation into six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients. One woman who died was a 45-year-old Virginia resident who received the vaccine on March 6. No link has been found and CDC data shows about seven million people in the U.S. have received a dose.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that prior to the pause, Virginia had administered 184,000 J&J shots.

Ad

The chances of getting blood clots while infected with COVID-19 is roughly 20% , which is significantly higher than the risk posed by the vaccine.

“This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said in a statement Friday. “As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”

Avula received a J&J vaccine on April 1.