Junior League of Lynchburg collects 10,000 books for inmates

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One local organization is showing love with literature.

The Junior League of Lynchburg set a goal to collect 1,000 books for local inmates – and the group received an overwhelming response of 10,000 books.

Ann Iniguez, a mental health counselor at Lynchburg’s Adult Detention Center, is a new member of the Junior League and says she noticed the jail’s books were in bad condition.

It only took them about a week to exceed their goal.

Iniguez says books help reduce inmates’ psychological distress, and the drive made them feel like they haven’t been forgotten.

“We were so elated to get such a big response from the community. The inmates, of course, saw it in the newspaper and saw it on TV; and they are so appreciative to everyone who helped contribute to this book drive and make it such a big success,” said Iniguez.

There are so many books, the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority is distributing them amongst other facilities in Halifax, Campbell, Bedford and Amherst counties.