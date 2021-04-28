Lynchburg’s Jubilee Family Development Center hosts first Giving Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the first time, the Jubilee Family Development Center is hosting a Giving Day to help families in need.

If the center reaches its goal of $50,000 on April 28, it’ll unlock a $50,000 matching gift.

The center offers programs including virtual and after-school learning, assistance so children can attend events and career advice for young adults.

“It’s important for us to continue our mission during this time period, that we continue the programs that are needed in our community so we can make that difference for kids to have a place for homework, for social skills, for athletic activities,” said Sterling Wilder, the center’s executive director.

As of Wednesday evening, it raised $40,000. You can donate here.