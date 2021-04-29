Public weighs in on Radford Army Ammunition Plant permitting

RADFORD, Va. – On Wednesday night, people in the New River Valley got their chance to weigh in on operations at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

The VA DEQ hosted a virtual public hearing Wednesday night. It’s required as part of the permitting that allows the plant to continue to open burn hazardous waste. The latest revision to the permit would require the plant to significantly reduce the amount of waste it burns.

About a half dozen people spoke, most with concerns about the environmental impacts. The plant has promised a new incinerator, but that is still more than a year out.

“I also wanted to know more about that and if that’s been implemented, why it hasn’t been implemented and if there’s a better technology that can be used here in 2021 to address this waste,” Susan Delay questioned.

The comment period ends May 24.