Roanoke Valley SPCA awarded $10,000 grant from Louise R. Lester Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. – Pet parents will soon have a helping hand when it comes to taking care of their pets.

On Thursday, Roanoke Valley SPCA announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant that will go toward the Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund and the Companion Animal Relief (C.A.Re.) Fund.

The C.A.Re. Fund will help pet owners who are struggling financially pay for expensive vet costs. The Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund will give pet owners financial assistance for medical procedures and behavioral assessments of shelter cats and dogs.

“This gift will help us to provide medical and behavioral care for both owned pets and shelter pets,” said Denise Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Louise R. Lester Foundation in our efforts to keep pets and people together!”