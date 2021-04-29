Cloudy icon
76º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Virginia state championship football games will be allowed to have 1,000 fans

This doubles the current attendance cap of 500

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
1st and 10
,
High School
,
Football
,
Salem Spartans
,
Lord Botetourt Cavaliers
,
Appomattox County Raiders
,
Galax Maroon Tide

More fans will now be allowed in the stands for Saturday’s six high school football state title games being played across Virginia.

Rather than being held back by the current cap of 500 people, now, 1,000 fans will be able to attend these games, the VHSL announced on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam revised Executive Order 72 to allow up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports, effective immediately. This change advances by two weeks a change that was scheduled to go into effect on May 15.

Each school involved in each game will be given 500 tickets to sell and any tickets not used by the school will go on sale to the general public at noon on through the GoFan ticket portal.

Here’s a look a the schedule for Saturday’s games:

ClassAway TeamHome TeamGametime
Class 1GalaxRiverheads1 p.m.
Class 2Appomattox CountyStuarts Draft2:30 p.m.
Class 3Lord BotetourtLafayette2 pm.
Class 4SalemLake Taylor3 p.m.
Class 5Stone BridgeHighland Springs2 p.m.
Class 6South CountyOscar Smith2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: