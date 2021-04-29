WATCH: Gov. Northam in Pittsylvania County for AeroFarms groundbreaking event

Gov. Ralph Northam was at Pittsylvania County for the AeroFarms groundbreaking event on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the 150,000-square-foot facility, which will create 92 new jobs.
