Carroll County woman arrested for arson after setting building on fire, police say

CAROLL COUNTY, Va. – A woman was charged with arson after setting a building on fire, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 1947 Deepwater Rd in Dugspur.

Authorities said when they arrived they saw 39-year-old Patricia Lynn Barker of Dugspur, standing outside of the residence, smiling as she watched the building burn.

Deputies said that woman admitted to starting the fire but gave them a false name. After searching her, they found meth and drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Barker confessed in a post Miranda interview that she set the building on fire by using her sweater and kindling.

Barker was taken before a magistrate and charged with Arson, Possession of a schedule II controlled substance and identity theft used to avoid arrest.

She is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.