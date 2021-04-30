Clear icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Carroll County woman arrested for arson after setting building on fire, police say

Authorities said the woman was smiling as she watched the building burn

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Caroll County
Patricia Lynn Barker
Patricia Lynn Barker (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CAROLL COUNTY, Va. – A woman was charged with arson after setting a building on fire, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 1947 Deepwater Rd in Dugspur.

Authorities said when they arrived they saw 39-year-old Patricia Lynn Barker of Dugspur, standing outside of the residence, smiling as she watched the building burn.

Deputies said that woman admitted to starting the fire but gave them a false name. After searching her, they found meth and drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Barker confessed in a post Miranda interview that she set the building on fire by using her sweater and kindling.

Barker was taken before a magistrate and charged with Arson, Possession of a schedule II controlled substance and identity theft used to avoid arrest.

She is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: