Volvo reaches agreement with Union after strike

Dublin – Volvo Trucks North America announced Friday that the company and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, VA.

Volvo said in conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7:00 a.m. on April 30, 2021. Production will resume on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.